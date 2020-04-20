Real estate agents get creative to meet people's demands amid pandemic

People looking to buy or sell houses can still do so, even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

A computer screen with a listing for a house for sale in Dubuque. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

Vicki Bechen, a broker associate with Brissey Realty, said real estate is considered an essential business, so real estate agents are still working. However, they are taking some extra precautions to protect people and follow social distancing guidelines.

One of those precautions is encouraging people to go online and see pictures of the houses instead of seeing them in person.

"More people are doing that now than randomly saying 'I wanna look at three or four houses today,'" Bechen said.

Real estate agents have also decided to cancel open houses to avoid having large groups of people together at one time.​ This, however, comes with complications.

"Open houses are very popular because people can go out and do it at their leisure," Bechen said. "They don't have to set up a definite appointment."

Bechen said a solution they have come up with to combat this is to resort to video calls, like FaceTime, to show the houses.

Despite all of these measures, the virus seems to still be affecting business.​

"There's not many new listings coming on the market," Bechen said.

Bechen says this is usually a busy time for realtors, but not this year.​

"The market's moving," Bechen said, referring to the fact that they are still able to sell houses regularly. "I just don't think it's busy because we don't have as many houses to choose from now."

Brissey Realty already saw a 12 percent decline in its first quarter of the year, but Bechen said she isn't too worried.​ She added that it is still too early to determine the amount of damage the pandemic has done to the business.