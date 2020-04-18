Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA) discusses coronavirus impacts on Georgia and historic storms

Georgia Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop talks with DC Correspondent Alana Austin about the devastating impact the novel coronavirus is having on his district, plus the damaging storms over the weekend that hit a number of communities hard.

Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA) discusses the tragic impact the novel coronavirus is having on communities like Albany, plus the damaging storms in recent days that hit several neighborhoods in his district hard. (Source: GrayDC)

Watch his interview above to hear more.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.