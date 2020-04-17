Tri-State area officials begin discussions on reopening economy

The Jo Daviess County Health Department says some discussions are taking place about safely reopening the county to visitors.

Tourism is a big part of the economy in the Tri-State area so county officials don't want to lose that but want to make sure people are first and foremost safe.

Fever River Outfitters rents kayaks and electric bikes to people in Galena, something that has really allowed people to enjoy Galena as a tourism destination.

However, since the coronavirus pandemic began, they had to shut down.

Sean Carter, co-owner of Fever River Outfitters, said they are hoping to reopen soon.

"We are trying to cut on spending wherever we can and pick up extra jobs to try and pay bills and keep the business going," he said.

Over in Dubuque, Tim Conklin, general manager of Inspire Café, said customers from across the Mississippi have been a significant part of his business.

"We have always dealt with people coming from Wisconsin and Illinois," he said. "I would imagine they are a good 30 to 40 percent of my business on a normal day anyway."

Conklin says he is certain that his loyal customers will come back to his shop even if Illinois or Wisconsin decides to open up before or after Iowa.

