Rural communities struggle amid pandemic; local businesses reinvent themselves to survive

Nicolas Hockenberry, economic development director at the Jackson County Economic Alliance, said, at first, people in Jackson County thought the impact of the coronavirus could be minimal.

"Early on we were thinking, 'a rural community with no major metro within the county so we would likely be spared some of the worse impacts'," he said.

But that was far from true. This week, Hollander Sleep Products in Maquoketa closed its doors after many years in the community, leaving around 120 people unemployed.

"That is a direct impact on our community, on our citizens and makes this crisis really come home," Hockenberry said.

In this case, being in a smaller, rural county has its disadvantages.

"We have less employers but we've had other the past few years some very successful expansions of those businesses," he said.

An example of that is La Casa de Pancho, located in Maquoketa's Main Street. This family-owned restaurant has started offering delivery services for the very first time and they are not just delivering food, but also drinks.

Jairo Rosas, a server at the restaurant, said they had their doubts as to whether this would work out in their favor.

"We did not think we could make it in the beginning because we thought we were gonna go overwhelmed, but it has been working out great," he said. "That has been bringing a lot of people in because of drinks and, you know, everybody wants to get their margaritas on."

Right now they only have three drivers and they are also offering to-go meals, which, according to Rosas, has been a different kind of challenge.

"Even for the cooks it is kind of new because they are not used to packing so many boxes like that," he said.

Reinventing themselves not only fills their pockets but also their souls.

"Us as servers we miss the experience of serving the people that we know so when they come in we recognize them right away and we know their order so it's nice to have that experience still going on as a friendly customer service side," he said.

