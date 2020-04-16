Cedar Rapids man arrested after vehicle chase

A Cedar Rapids man is in custody after leading police officers from multiple departments on a car chase with a 4-year-old child in the vehicle.

A Linn County Sheriff's Deputy saw Jack William Berry Jr, 31, of Cedar Rapids, driving a blue GMC Yukon travelling 95 mph in a 65 mph speed zone on Highway 151 near Linn Grove Road in Springville at 1:46 a.m. on April 16.

When the deputy attempted to stop the car, Berry didn't stop and continued north on Highway 151 towards Anamosa. He then exited Highway 151 in Anamosa and continued travelling west on Highway 64 toward Wyoming at what officers described as near-normal highway speeds.

Officers from the Anamosa Police Department, joined deputies from the Jones County Sheriff's Office, and troopers from the Iowa State Patrol in the pursuit.

The officers said they were able to successfully deploy tire deflation devices on Berry's vehicle. He continued south out of Wyoming on County Road X75 and eventually lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of County Roads X75 and E45 in Jones County.

At around 2:20 a.m., officers took Berry into custody. They also found a 4-year-old child in the vehicle. The child was not injured and was released to a relative.

Berry faces multiple charges including, operating while intoxicated, attempting to elude, child endangerment and speeding. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Clinton County for burglary third degree.