Dubuque Bank & Trust makes $200,000 donation to local COVID-19 relief fund

Dubuque Bank and Trust donated $200,000 dollars to the Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The entrance to a Dubuque Bank & Trust location in Dubuque on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

The bank donated around $1.2 million to the 11 different communities where they do business, or around $100,000 on average. Since Dubuque is a base for operations, they decided to increase that number to $200,000.

Tut Fuller, president and CEO of Dubuque Bank & Trust, said the bank feels a sense of responsibility with the community.

"As an employer that has seen tremendous growth through the years and we continue to call this community home, we feel tremendous amount of responsibility back to this community," Fuller said.

Fuller said he hopes the community will step up and donate as well. The bank will match dollar-to-dollar until it reaches another $200,000.

"We are hoping that, by matching dollar to dollar up until $200,000, we can turn our $200,000 into actually $400,000 for the Dubuque community," Fuller said.