Waterloo Schools chose Voluntary Enrichment Plan

Waterloo Schools announced Sunday that they have chosen the Voluntary Enrichment Plan as their continuous learning plan, specified by Governor Reynolds.

That means those days will count toward instruction and will not need to be made up.

The plan will start on Wednesday. Staff at the schools will use Monday and Tuesday to collaborate on the plan, finalize preparations, and complete professional development.

Families will receive additional details on Tuesday before the launch. If you have any questions, call Waterloo Schools at 433-2020 and leave a message. A staff member will get back to you.