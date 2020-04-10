Dubuque business expands to meet hand sanitizer demands

Lance Hummel, the owner of Higley Industries, said that, when the coronavirus first hit, the cleaning supplies manufacturing business could not make hand sanitizer fast enough.

"In the past, the supply chain has never been an issue," he said. "Now that's the biggest issue we face; it is making sure we have the bottles and the raw materials."

Since the start of the pandemic, Higley has begun receiving new customers. For this reason, the company has needed to expand.

"We have hired about 20 people so far and are looking to add another six to ten," Hummel said. "We're running around the clock six days a week and still barely can keep up with the demand."

The owner added that he is constantly interviewing potential candidates and hiring new employees.

"Being able to get out a product that is really affecting people's lives is huge," he said.

Another element of their expansion is that they have moved from their original place of business to a larger building.

"We have set up this secondary facility to meet the demands that are coming in and get the product out to help everybody," he said.

For Hummel, the growth his business has experienced because of the coronavirus is incredible.

"We went from one and a half people on the back shop at the other facility to now filling twenty-five thousand square feet and running three shifts," he said.