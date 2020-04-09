Dubuque mobile home park residents receive apparent eviction notices despite governor's orders

People living in a mobile home park in Dubuque received eviction notices this week, but they won't actually get evicted. The reason is Governor Kim Reynolds' emergency declaration, which halts evictions for the time being.

Residents at Table Mound Mobile Home Parks received the eviction notices Monday afternoon. These notices caused confusion.

Carrie Presley, president of the Table Mound Homeowners Association, spoke to some neighbors who expressed their distress.

"When you first get a notice like that and it's on your door and it says you have three days to pay or per your lease, you will voluntarily give up your property that you own. Yeah, there's a huge fear," she said.

Presley said most of the people who received these letters are out of work because of the pandemic, which means they do not have the possibility of moving somewhere else.

Donna Welch, a resident of Table Mound, is actually moving out soon to avoid having to continue dealing with Impact Communities, owners of the mobile home park.

"I just really feel for the people who are stuck here and it’s really sad that we actually had to move," she said.

This is not the first time residents of the park have had issues with the owners. For years they have been battling with constant lot rent increases.

Mark Otterbeck, Jr., another resident of Table Mound, said this new problem did not surprise him.

"They don't care about residents," he said. "They just want the money."

Sheriff Joe Kennedy with the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office said these evictions could not happen because, in order to evict someone, the company would need the presence of the Sheriff's Office and a court order.

"You can't even get a court order to evict someone right now," he said. Kenney added that, if the owners decide to move forward, they could be criminally charged for violating the governor's emergency declaration.