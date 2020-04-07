Platteville holds drive-through voting site during Wisconsin primaries

Primary elections are happening in Wisconsin after the Supreme Court stepped in to block Wisconsin's Gov. Tony Evers from delaying the election.

A polling place worker at a drive-through voting station in Platteville, Wis., helps a voter on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Wisconsin held its elections as scheduled in spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

In Platteville, city clerk Candace Klaas said usually there are two voting sites in town, but this year they reduced it to just one. The idea is to minimize the number of election workers and emphasize cleanliness and safety.

For that reason, election workers established a drive-in voting option to protect people from getting sick with the coronavirus while exercising their right to vote. Voters did not need to step out of their cars and every election worker wore masks and gloves.

"That's the goal, it's just to have a safe election and to provide as much safety as possible," Klaas said.

Klaas said that most of the people trained to work on elections are older people who have been categorized as "at-risk" during the pandemic.

"A lot of their children are even contacting me and saying ‘I really don’t want my parents there’," Klaas said. The city clerk added these people were replaced.

In terms of absentee ballots, Klaas said this year they have received more of them than usual.

"The last election we had about 400 absentee ballots total, we were over 1800 for this election, so it was a huge increase," Klaas said.

Because of that high number, election workers were not sure what to expect in terms of voter turnout for these primary elections, but they were impressed.

"These are all things that we've never had to deal with before or think about before and we've been able to implement them and it seems to be working pretty well," Klaas said.