Dubuque brewery donates beer to health professionals

A company in Dubuque is showing its appreciation to healthcare workers by donating something that fits with the company's area of expertise: growlers of beer.

7 Hills Brewing Company is filling growlers with beer for free for any health care provider. Keith Gutierrez, the owner of the brewery, said the inspiration came from some nurses who were just sharing the realities of how stressful their work is right now. He added that the decision to donate beer was an easy one because of how slow his sales are.

"Knowing that there really is no trend or baseline I figured I'd rather fall on the side of being generous," Gutierrez said.

In order to get the free beer refills, health professionals must show an ID. As of the moment, there is no delivery service, only takeout.