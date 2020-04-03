National Spelling Bee postpones competition amid coronavirus pandemic

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is suspended. It was set to take place in May but can no longer go on - at least as originally planned due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now organizers are looking for a 'Plan Bee'.

"I'm kind of bummed," said fifth grader Grisham Paimagam.

Paimagam attends Barringer Academic Center, of Charlotte-Mecklenberg schools in North Carolina. He loves chess, math and - of course - spelling.

He breezes through spelling his favorite word, 'triskaidekaphobia', which is rooted in ancient Greek and means fear or avoidance of the number 13. This year, he won the Charlotte Observer Spelling Bee, sealing his spot for the first time on the big stage.

"I want to go because I'm really interested in words, and breaking up the words. It's really interesting," Paimagam said.

He was first inspired to compete in spelling bees by his sister. He watched her compete at the national bee when he was just in kindergarten.

"If it gets canceled, I'm just unlucky," Paimagam said.

Each year, the finals are broadcasted live in a week-long production outside Washington DC, bringing together hundreds of the nation's best spellers, their families, and organizers. But a large gathering like that could pose a risk of spreading coronavirus, which is why the executive director of the bee, Paige Kimble, said they had to postpone.

"Our thoughts are really centered on all the kids, all across the nation, who have put their heart and soul into this," said Kimble.

For nearly a century, the Bee has held its annual competition. In program history, the only time they had to cancel was from 1943 to 1945, during World War II.

"We are clearly navigating in unprecedented circumstances, and trying to do the right thing, the most responsible thing," said Kimble.

Unprecedented times may call for unconventional formats. Kimble says they hope to re-schedule for later this year, but organizers are exploring the possibility of going digital.

"We want to do everything possible to try to make their dreams come true," said Kimble.

Kimble says the first preference would be to hold an in-person competition for contestants later on this year, but if circumstances don't allow that to happen, they are exploring alternatives.

"We want to explore creatively what can be done, so we're already beginning that ideation process just as a part of good, responsible scenario-planning," said Kimble.

There are age and grade restrictions for contestants. But Kimble tells Gray TV's Alana Austin that if the Bee happens later in 2020, they will honor eligibility based on their status as of the final week of May.

Last year, the Spelling Bee also made history, as eight kids ended up sharing victory as national champions. The 'octo-champions' all won because the kids were such super-spellers that they beat the Bee, nailing obscure words for hours on stage, standing strong through 20 rounds.

Now Kimble confirms in response to last year's end, they had been looking into changing the program.

"Last year for us was so exciting and something we're so proud of. We just think that what that outcome showed is that we've done what we set out to do, which is inspire kids to work hard to learn the words that they need to know for success in their lives," said Kimble.

She went on to explain, "but yes, we were well along in the process of considering adaptations of our program to make it more challenging, but we - in light of this crisis, we've set aside that conversation and we'll pick it up again when the time becomes right to do so."

Another logistical challenges for the Bee is that not all the contestants were set. Some competitions around the country that determine finalists have not yet taken place. So, Kimble says they will continue monitoring the situation and working with local sponsors and participants over the coming months.

"We're working hard and we will keep people informed as the situation unfolds for all of us," said Kimble.

