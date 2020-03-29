UPDATE: 16-year-old Emma Janss has been located

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police reported that they had found Emma Janss safe Sunday evening.

Previous Story:

Law enforcement in Cedar Rapids along with the Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children are looking for a missing 16-year-old.

Emma Janss was last seen on Tuesday, March 24, in Cedar Rapids. She was last seen wearing black and white slides white t-shirt, dark blue hoodie, gray sweatpants. She is 5'11" and weighs 185 pounds.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491 or the Regional Director, Ang Ting at 414-949-5073 or chuli.cfsi.wi@gmail.com