Members of Congress and their staff got the chance to take selfies with the Washington Nationals' World Series trophy Wednesday.

Washington Nationals' World Series trophy visits Capitol Hill (Source: Gray DC)

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) kicked off the viewing by reading a Senate resolution congratulating the team on their 2019 championship win.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) also came to see the trophy.

This was the first World Series win for the franchise.

