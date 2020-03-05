Lawmakers react to coronavirus control efforts

The House overwhelmingly passed a $8 billion emergency spending package to respond to growing cases linked to the coronavirus illness domestically and abroad.

The vote was 415-2. The Senate is expected to take up the bill by the end of the week and send it to President Trump's desk.

The funding plan is significantly larger than the initial request from Trump to allocate $2.5 billion to efforts to fight the coronavirus disease. Both Democrats and Republicans said more was needed to address the growing outbreak.

There are 80 reported cases in the U.S. in 13 states as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The death toll is nine.

Gray DC spoke to lawmakers from across the country to get their reaction to the spreading illness and hear more about congressional actions.

