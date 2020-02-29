No Republican primary in South Carolina could impact Trump in November

President Trump may have been in Charleston on Friday, but he was not on the South Carolina ballots on Saturday.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally at the Riverview Park Activity Center in North Augusta, S.C., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

South Carolina is the first state of the 2020 contests to cancel its Republican primary vote. Nevada cancelled their Republican caucuses earlier this month.

A primary cancellation is not uncommon for the incumbent party. Liz Harrington from the Republican National Committee said that strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire for President Trump proved he has enough support.

"We know the energy and enthusiasm is out there," Liz said. "He's really brought this party together."

Keeping up the momentum in states like South Carolina with no GOP primary is crucial. President Trump's Friday night rally in Charleston is just the first step.

"He'll also probably be making several more trips before November 3rd," Liz said.

But President Trump doesn't have support from every Republican.

Tim Miller from the Republicans for the Rule of Law, an anti-Trump GOP group, knows what it's like to be an outsider within his own party.

"In Washington, it's lonely," Miller said. "But out in America, in South Carolina, in Charleston, there are a lot of people who identified as Republicans for a long time who feel that this president doesn't reflect their values."

Miller said the cancellation of the primary is undemocratic and could push moderate Republicans across the aisle.

"Is it a majority of the voters in South Carolina? No," Miller said. "But it's a significant portion and it could be a decisive portion in November."

