Governors descend on DC for their annual meeting

Governors from across the country are flying to the nation's capital this week for their annual meeting.

How to fix, expand and improve the nation's roads, airports and public transportation will be a major focus of discussion.

The association's executive director Bill McBride said this is an opportunity for governors to share what is working in their states.

"The states have different needs in infrastructure depending on what area of the country you're from and weather conditions and such, but basically it's to build a strong infrastructure system,"McBride said.

Public health, challenges with vaping and reentry to society for felons are also on the table for the governors tackle over the weekend.

McBride said the atmosphere at the governors annual meeting is usually less divisive than the current political climate in Washington.

"This is not a non-partisan organization, it's a bipartisan organization...its' really refreshing to see that they can be together, get along, share ideas and make things happen," McBride said.

While in Washington, the governors will also hear from a pair of high profile and partisan speakers. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo address the group on Saturday, and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks Sunday.