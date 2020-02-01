Iowa Secretary of State warns against misinformation ahead of Monday caucuses

Days ahead of the caucuses, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is keeping an eye on election security.

Secretary of State Paul Pate warns voters to beware of misinformation ahead of the Monday caucuses.

Pate is in Washington D.C for the annual Association of Secretaries of State winter conference. Pate participated in several panels and discussions surrounding cybersecurity and election integrity.

"We have to keep our eye on the ball," said Pate. "An election is a long distance race without a finish line."

While he says he's not specifically worried about any targeted threats, he is concerned about the spread of misinformation.

He's encouraging voters to go their state or local election officials to get the facts, as Iowa voters prepare for the caucuses and other elections to come.

"There's a lot of misinformation or disinformation out there. The last thing we want is our voters to be confused or mislead," said Pate. "That's something that we know is going to be a major battlefront as we go into 2020."

Pate is attending the conference throughout the weekend. He says he will be back home in time for the caucuses on Monday.

