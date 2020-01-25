United States Conference of Mayors brings together bipartisan leaders in D.C

City leaders from across the country will gather in Washington this week for the 88th Winter Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors.

The USCM begins with a panel discussion in Washington, DC. (Source: Gray DC)

More than 270 mayors are expected to attend the event. The three day conference will include panel discussions and speakers such as Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and Democratic candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The USCM drafted their 2020 "Vision for America" to present at the conference. The plan includes shared priorities for mayors across the country. It features goals like improving infrastructure, clean energy use, creating affordable housing and bettering education and the workforce.

The conference goes from Wednesday Jan. 22 to Friday Jan. 24. Friday's agenda includes a White House meeting with President Trump, where more mayors are expected to join.

