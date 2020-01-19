House Democrats, White House lay out arguments before trial

Dueling statements from President Donald Trump's legal team and House Democrats offer a preview of the arguments in his impeachment trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., signs the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The two articles of impeachment against Pres. Trump are for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. | Source: AP Photo / Susan Walsh

Trump's team has issued a fiery response ahead of opening arguments while House Democrats laid out their case in forceful fashion, saying the president had "abandoned his oath" and betrayed the public trust.

Trump's impeachment trial begins in earnest on Tuesday.

Democrats and lawyers for the president are seeking to make their case for an American public bracing for a presidential election in 10 months.

Trump faces charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress, stemming from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rivals as he was withholding military aid.

Trump says he didn't do anything wrong. His Senate impeachment trial opens Tuesday.

