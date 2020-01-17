National Champion LSU Tigers continue victory tour at the White House

Just four days after becoming kings of the football world, the LSU Tigers are in our nation's capital meeting with the president. The Tigers have big fans at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

More than 20 players and coaches from LSU joined President Donald Trump in the East Room Friday. (Source: Gray DC)

"I don't care if you're Republican, Democrat, don't care about politics at all - that was an awesome experience for everybody," said Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow and more than 20 of his teammates took the stage in the East Room of the White House with President Donald Trump. The president rehashed some of the team's achievements throughout the year culminating in a decisive Championship win.

"This LSU team will long be remembered as one of the greatest in college football history and I just want to say congratulations and go Tigers," said President Trump.

The undefeated champions spent more than half an hour on stage with the president, then sepnt even more time with him after, taking pictures all around the White House including in the Oval Office. Coach Ed Orgeron says none of his players boycotted the visit to his knowledge.

"We want to thank (the president) on behalf of all our Tigers. What a great day for our Tigers," said Orgeron.

The team's DC victory tour did not end at the White House. They also received a hero's welcome on Capitol Hill.

