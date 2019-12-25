Christmas shooting wounds 3 in Coralville

Three people were wounded in a shooting near Coral Ridge Mall on Christmas night.

It happened at an apartment complex located behind a strip mall located along Boston Way. One witness in the area reported hearing nine shots.

Police said at least one of the shooting victims went to the hospital. The conditions and identities of the three victims have not been released. Police have not said if anyone is in custody yet.

WOI-TV reports the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is sending agents to assist in the shooting investigation.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.