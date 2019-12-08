West Virginia high school chamber choir performs for guests at the White House

A West Virginia high school choir had a once-in-a-lifetime experience in the nation's capital Saturday evening. The Parkersburg High School Chamber Choir performed at the White House.

Choir Director Joshua Dubs said it is always exciting to do something big like sing at such a historic home.

Dubs said a friend in the school system sent him an application to sing at the White House. They applied and sent a clip of the group singing.

Dubs said the team sang songs like "God Rest Ye' Merry Gentleman" to tourists visiting, to officials and to friends and family of White House staff.

"I would have never gotten an opportunity like this anywhere else," said senior Chloe Arnold.

She said it was quite exciting to see the crowd's reaction when she and the other students hit a perfect harmony.

Junior Mary Strobl was in awe of the decorations, especially in the Red Room. The Chamber Choir had a tour of the White House decorations after the performance.

"We walked into the most beautiful room I've ever seen in my life," said junior Devon Van Allen. Sophomore Zach Taylor said it was an incredible experience too.

"It was really amazing," said Taylor.

