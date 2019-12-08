One more mild day before things take a downward turn

A dry day is in store today, but more cloudiness is an indication of changes to come. Fortunately, southerly winds keep temperatures mild for most, with highs in the mid to upper 40s common. Tonight, a chance for rain and snow develops, with better chances for snow north of Highway 20. That rain/snow line drifts a little southward on Monday toward Highway 30. In any event, amounts should be light, with any snow accumulations at an inch or less. Expect a relatively early day high of the mid 30s to low 40s tomorrow, then temperatures begin to fall. Highs struggle to get out of the 10s for midweek, with below zero wind chills possible overnight. Fortunately, our highs rebound fairly quickly toward the near or above normal category by the end of the week.

