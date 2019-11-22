Northern Iowa champion wrestler honored in Washington DC

The White House recognized collegiate champions Friday during their annual NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day.

Drew Foster won an NCAA title in wrestling at the 184-pound weight class (Courtesy: University of Northern Iowa Athletics)

Student-athletes from sports ranging from wrestling to hockey to swimming got the chance to meet President Trump and represent their schools.

The trip marked some athletes' first time to Washington, D.C. Many were treated to a special tour of the U.S. Capitol Thursday evening before the events at the White House on Friday.

Drew Foster, of Burlington, Iowa, who won the NCAA Division I wrestling title for the Panthers at the 184-pound weight class in 2019, met President Trump Friday.

It was his first trip to the nation's capital.

Foster's individual championship was the first one for Northern Iowa's program since 2000. The school did not have a finalist until this year's tournament since 2005. He was the 25th two-time all-American for the Panthers in wrestling.

Foster is currently a student teacher at Hoover Middle School in Waterloo, teaching sixth-grade mathematics. He is planning on graduating from Northern Iowa, majoring in elementary and middle-level education.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.