Members of Congress from border areas call for investigation into troops

Four members of Congress from areas along the Southern border announced Friday morning that they were calling for the Department of Defense to open an investigation into the troops deployed.

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) begins his opening remarks at the conference calling for an investigation into the troops at the border. (Source: Gray DC)

Rep. Raul M. Grijalva (D-AZ), Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) and Rep. Juan Vargas (D-CA) held a press conference Friday morning alongside advocate groups to speak about the action they want the Office of Inspector General to take.

Congressman Grijalva said 34 members of Congress have written to the OIG asking for an investigation into whether the troops deployed to the border violate the Posse Comitatus Act. The act prohibits the military from enforcing domestic law without approval from Congress.

"We want answers to questions on the rationale behind the deployment," Rep. Grijalva said. "Declaring an emergency when none existed, and cost."

Grijalva emphasized in remarks that the members respected the military men and women deployed at the border but questioned the decision that brought them there.

"They didn't sign up for this," he said.

The congressman said the deployment continued the "demonization" of the border and immigrants by the Trump administration.

The Representatives were joined at the conference by members of advocacy groups like Win Without War, MoveOn and the National Immigrant Justice Center. The groups, alongside Congress, have begun a petition campaign about the issue.

