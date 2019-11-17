Standoff in Des Moines after law enforcement fired on responding to a call

The Des Moines Police Department is investigating an active shooter incident in northeast Des Moines on Sunday.

At 4:53 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in an apartment at 3560 E. Douglas Ave. in Des Moines. When officers arrived, they were met with gun fire.

"As officers arrived, the gunfire continued," said Sgt. Paul Parizek, with Des Moines police. "At this time the scene is considered active and has been secured."

Parizek said the suspect has since barricaded himself in an apartment. Residents of the apartment complex have been asked to stay in their homes until police can evacuate them.

Douglas Avenue is closed at this time from East 33rd Street to Hubbell Avenue.

"For the safety of all still within the scene, we request that no live broadcasting of the movement of officers or equipment within the scene be done at this time," Parizek said.

Parizek told KCCI negotiators are speaking to the suspect. Police have not identified what occurred for the suspect to begin shooting.

"We are confident we got the immediate danger contained right now, but you just never know with these situations how they're going to roll," Parizek said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.