Dubuque family's Halloween display brings joy, tradition to other families

If you're from Dubuque, you have likely seen the Halloween display at Mike and Stasia Brannon's house on Grandview Avenue. There's a life-sized, flying witch, four skeletons that spell out "Iowa", and even a puking pumpkin. For parts of October and November, it's quite the sight to see.

The tradition started when the Brannons bought the house in 1995. However, Stasia said her love for Halloween goes way back.

"My parents started decorating when I was a kid, probably eight or nine. It was one of the only houses in town that had Halloween decorations one it," she said. "And then when they sold their house it just seemed like a perfect way to start here. So we transferred some of that and every year it grows and grows."

Mike says people come to expect the large display and will ask him when he is going to set it up or if he'll have any new additions. They've helped to create traditions for other families.

"Last year, one of the first families said, 'can we stop and take pictures here? This is our baby's first Halloween house. We wanted this to be the first one.' So that makes you realize it's worth the work," Mike said.

The Brannons have had more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters stop by their house for candy on Halloween. However, this year's snow might keep the numbers down. Stasia is hoping they hit 500.

The inside of the family's home is decorated as well. A fireplace is covered in pumpkins, ghosts greet guests at the door, and purple lights hang in doorways.

It's a holiday they enjoy so much and are happy to make special for other people.