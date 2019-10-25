55th anniversary of Herbert Hoover's death commemorated with ceremony

Friday marked 55 years since Herbert Hoover was brought to his final resting grounds in Iowa. Hoover is buried on a hillside overlooking his childhood house in his hometown of West Branch.

A ceremony in memory of Herbert Hoover was held Friday, October 25, 2019 (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum hosted a ceremony Friday afternoon. The keynote speaker was Hoover's great grandson, Allan Hoover.

He said people generally associate the 31st president with the great depression. But he was much more than that, including leading enormous humanitarian efforts to feed the starving in Europe after World War One.

“It’s a real honor and a pleasure to be able to share his story with others, and to be with others, particularly the Ambassador from Belgium here, what a special connection. Him being here with great grandad and some of the relief efforts he did in Belgium, for him to be here to honor that was really terrific,” Allan Hoover said.

Hoover says he's fortunate to be able to share his great grandfather's inspirational story with others.

