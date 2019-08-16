Man arrested in Waucoma for making false report to police

A man from Watkins was arrested on Friday accused of false reports to police about a burglary at his business that did not happen.

Early Friday morning, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a burglary at a local business. The caller stated that they had been allegedly shot by an air gun and fled the scene.

Once police arrived at the business, a search was conducted. Deputies came to the conclusion that no burglary occurred and the business owner had made a false report.

Police arrested Patrick Ernest Schanbeck, 32, for false reports to a 911 communications center.