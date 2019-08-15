Farmer continues to support Trump despite trade uncertainty

Allison Brown visits the Iowa State Fair every year. She's a pig, cattle, corn, and soybean farmer.

"I love it. It's the Iowa State Fair. There is no better place!" said Brown.

Brown's farm is taking a hit as the Trump administration takes a tough stance against China.

"There is a concern, but I think what the administration is doing... I think that's right for the long run," said Brown.

Brown told us she voted for President Trump in 2016, and she continues to fully support the president and his actions on trade.

"He's playing hard ball, and that's what farmers like. So, we're pretty tough, and we want somebody that's in our leadership position to be tough with us," said Brown.

The Republican Party is running a booth at the Iowa State Fair touting President Trump, but just across the aisle, the Democratic Party is hoping to bring concerned farmers to their side.

"The conversations I've had with farmers is that they are frustrated by this president. He's broken his promises time and time again," said Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price.

Politicians who want to become the next president are engaging farmers at the fair, making trade policy a 2020 campaign issue.

The Iowa Farm Bureau president, Craig Hill, says he just wants what's best for farmers.

"They need to see hope at the end of the tunnel. They need to see that there is going to be a brighter day next year or the following year. We are willing to wait and take the pain, but it can't persist forever," said Hill.

It's hard to predict how long farmers will feel the pain.

So, for now, the fair is a welcome distraction from the worries on the farm.

