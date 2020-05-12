539 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths in Iowa reported Tuesday

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday 539 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths in Iowa.

The total number of cases in the state is now 12,912 and 289 deaths.

There are 385 patients hospitalized, with 28 having been admitted in the last 24 hours, and 143 patients in the ICU and 101 on ventilators.

IDPH did not report any new outbreaks at long term care facilities, so the number of outbreaks at those facilities remains at 32.

81,288 Iowans have been tested, and 5,618 have recovered from the virus.

More than 340,000 people have taken the TestIowa assessment.