521 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths in Iowa as of Friday

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Friday an additional 521 confirmed cases and 11 deaths in Iowa.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 at a news conference on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Pa. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

That brings the totals to 4,445 confirmed cases and 107 deaths in the state. In total, 31,973 people have been tested for the virus and 1,604 have recovered.

The new deaths occurred in Black Hawk, Bremer, Linn, Polk and Scott Counties.

A new outbreak was reported at Mitchell Village Care Center, a long-term care facility in Polk County. That brings the total of outbreaks at long-term care facilities up to 13.

There are 278 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 44 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 104 patients in ICU, and 60 are on ventilators.

Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC) Region 6, is no longer rated a 10. It is now a 9, along with region 1 and 5, which together covers most of the eastern and central portions of the state.

