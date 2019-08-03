WATCH: Longhorn escapes cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs

By  | 
Posted:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday turned into a cattle chase.

A longhorn escaped a cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs on Aug. 2, 2019. Amber Keller took this video as the cowboys roped the steer after it went into a building and came back out.

A steer took a wrong turn and escaped the Brand Cattle Drive at about 12 p.m. MT.

A couple of cowboys jumped into action as bystanders jumped out of the way.

Amber Keller shared video with KKTV of the longhorn even going into the building where she works.

A couple of people tried to close the doors on the steer, but eventually opened them as a header and heeler made quick work to wrangle the animal.

Copyright 2019 KKTV via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus