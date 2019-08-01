Glenwood shooting suspect in custody

Authorities in Mills County have arrested Brandy Clark, 37, in connection with a shooting in Glenwood on Wednesday night.

Clark was arrested at her home Thursday morning. A neighbor saw Clark return to her home where the shooting happened and called 911. Mills County deputies showed up and made the arrest. They retrieved several firearms from the house.

The Mills County Attorney's office says the shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near 3rd and North Vine Street.

A 34-year-old man, who was not immediately identified, was shot several times. He continued medical treatment Thursday and, according to the Mills County Attorney's Office, was listed in stable condition.

Investigators tell 6 News that someone in the home called 911 to report the shooting and that the victim was able to identify who shot him.

The suspect was identified as Brandy Clark.

Glenwood police had a large part of the neighborhood blocked off during the first part of the investigation. Early reports indicated she may have been barricaded inside the home but it was later revealed that she was wanted.

She is now in custody, held at the Mills County Jail pending an appearance before the Magistrate.

Clark is charged with Attempted Murder, a Class B Felony; Willful Injury causing Serious Injury, a Class C Felony; and Domestic Abuse Assault with Intent to Cause Serious Injury, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.