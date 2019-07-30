Officials: Festival shooter took gun to California illegally

Officials say a 19-year-old gunman used a rifle he illegally brought into California to fatally shoot three people at a California food festival before he was killed by police.

Police say the attacker at the Gilroy Garlic Festival used an AK-47-style rifle that he purchased legally in Nevada but could not legally bring into California under the state's assault weapons ban, which is among the nation's toughest.

Authorities initially named a weapon that would be legal under California law.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that investigators believe the gunman used a model selling at Big Mike's Guns and Ammo in Fallon, Nevada, where he picked up the weapon.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said that weapon could not be sold in California.