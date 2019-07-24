Operation Quickfind: Dereon Kirkpatrick

Cedar Rapids police have issued an Operation Quickfind for an 8-year-old boy.

Dereon Kirkpatrick was last seen on Tuesday night at 935 N Street Southwest.

Kirkpatrick is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds, according to the alert from police.

Police said the child has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiant disorder and disruptive mood dysregulation disorder.

He was wearing blue jeans, a black and neon shirt as well as black and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids police.