2 toddlers burned after road rage shooting ignites fireworks in car

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 11:56 AM, Jul 06, 2019

HOUSTON (CNN) - A family of four, including two toddlers, are in the hospital after a road rage shooting caused a major car fire Thursday night.

A 1-year-old and a 2-year-old suffered extensive burns and are in critical condition. (Source: OnScene.TV/CNN)

It all started when the father got into an argument.

Police say the father tried to drive off when the suspect pulled out a gun but the gunman opened fire on the vehicle, setting off fireworks inside and starting a fire.

A 1-year-old and a 2-year-old suffered extensive burns and are in critical condition.

Investigators said onlookers came to the rescue to help the family to an emergency room.

The suspect got away with possibly a woman and two other people in the car.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus