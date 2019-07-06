2 toddlers burned after road rage shooting ignites fireworks in car

HOUSTON (CNN) - A family of four, including two toddlers, are in the hospital after a road rage shooting caused a major car fire Thursday night.
A 1-year-old and a 2-year-old suffered extensive burns and are in critical condition. (Source: OnScene.TV/CNN)
It all started when the father got into an argument.
Police say the father tried to drive off when the suspect pulled out a gun but the gunman opened fire on the vehicle, setting off fireworks inside and starting a fire.
Investigators said onlookers came to the rescue to help the family to an emergency room.
The suspect got away with possibly a woman and two other people in the car.
