Scattered storms will be the rule over the next 36 hours, until Monday evening. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, with lows in the mid 60s. Another chance of storms is possible late on Tuesday, then we dry out for a little while. Temperatures start to warm up into the mid to upper 80s starting on Wednesday into the weekend. Another chance of storms exists on Thursday, before a hot and humid weekend.
Scattered storms remain possible, but dry time as well
By Corey Thompson |
Posted: Sun 10:33 AM, Jun 23, 2019