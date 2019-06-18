Iowa man to be honored at Jefferson Awards in nation's capital

A Cedar Rapids man is being recognized in the nation's capital this week for the work he does to help others. He was nominated by local media for the honor.

Jim Brown helps teach a class for young fathers in the community. (Source: KCRG)

Jim Brown will be at the Mayflower Hotel Tuesday where he will receive the Local Jefferson Award for community service.

Brown facilitates a parenting class for fathers. He has participated in the organization the Young Parents Network since 2010.

He also created a nonprofit Wrestling for Life to help kids who are interested in the sport.

Brown will be honored at an awards breakfast and will deliver a speech.

