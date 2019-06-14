Body of 6-month-old Ohio boy found in well

The Scioto County Sheriff's Department confirmed late Wednesday night they recovered the body of a missing baby.

Daniel and Jessica Groves of Otway, Ohio, are facing charges of abduction and kidnapping. Their 6-month-old son Dylan was found dead in a well two days after they were arrested.

Investigators believe the baby has been dead since late March.

Captain John Murphy says detectives received information of a possible location of 6-month-old Dylan Groves. Detectives went to a location in Otway where they found a well that appeared to be about 30-feet deep.

Murphy says with the help of the Otway Fire Department, they were able to recover the body from the bottom of the well. The body has been sent to the a coroner for an autopsy.

The baby's parents, Daniel and Jessica Groves, were arrested Monday. They are facing kidnapping and abduction charges in connection with the baby's disappearance.

Investigators say more charges will be filed.

According to a release, Dylan was born with drugs in his system and had been in the custody of Scioto County Children Services.

Deputies say the baby was returned to the father after he "completed all requirements for family unification."

Investigators say the father started missing court dates, home visits and doctor visits for Dylan. Scioto County Child Services made several attempts to find the child, "but had no success in doing so."

On May 3, a case worker asked the sheriff's office for help locating Dylan. Deputies tried multiple times to find the parents at their home. On May 20, the chief deputy went to the home and saw Daniel and Jessica on a four-wheeler. He chased them, but the couple took off into the woods and got away.

Detectives were able to get a search warrant for the home on June 10. The sheriff's office, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol's aviation unit helped execute the warrant.

There was a six hour-long standoff, but officers ultimately arrested Daniel.

During the search of the home, deputies found several stolen items including two ATVs, a UTV, two trailers, a riding lawn mower, a camper, and other items. The total value was $42,000.

Copyright 2019 WSAZ. All rights reserved.