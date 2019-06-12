Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle Pushing for Improved Rural Healthcare



Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle is pushing for improvements to rural healthcare.

Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle appeared at the Bipartisan Policy Center Wednesday to unveil poll results that show about 60% of people prefer a presidential candidate that makes rural healthcare a priority. (Source: Gray DC)

Wednesday morning, he joined the Bipartisan Policy Center to announce a new poll that show about 60% of voters would prefer a 2020 presidential candidate that makes rural healthcare a priority.

Daschle said, "I think the big takeaway is that we recognize that there's a serious problem in rural health, and we think we can find a bipartisan solution to fix it."

Daschle also announced he will co-chair a rural health taskforce with the Bipartisan Policy Center to try to come up with recommendations to create better care.

The taskforce will include a Doctor Jennifer McKay from the Sioux Falls-based Avera Health.

McKay said, "You have to understand the people that you're serving and be willing to take a view that is not just about business and the bottom line, and structure your community around that. And that's what we do in South Dakota."

