Claire's recalls more makeup after regulators warn of asbestos

The recall of makeup products at Claire's is expanding.

The Food and Drug Administration says two additional Claire's makeup products have been recalled after they tested positive for the asbestos.

In March, the retailer pulled three cosmetic items from shelves after U.S. regulators warned they might contain asbestos.

The Food and Drug Administration says the list now contains two additional products after they tested positive for the fibers.

"Last week both Beauty Plus and Claire's recalled their respective products, and consumers who have these batches/Lots of Claire's or Beauty Plus products should stop using them," the FDA said.

The recalled products are:

-- Beauty Plus Global Contour Effects Palette 2, Batch No. S1603002/PD-C1179

-- Claire's JoJo Siwa Makeup Set, SKU #888711136337, Batch/Lot No. S180109

The March recall included:

-- Claire's Eye Shadows - Batch No/Lot No: 08/17

-- Claire's Compact Powder - Batch No/Lot No: 07/15

-- Claire's Contour Palette - Batch No/Lot No: 04/17

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. Asbestos, however, is a known carcinogen and its health risks are well-documented. During talc mining, if talc-mining sites are not selected carefully and steps aren't taken to purify the talc ore sufficiently, the talc may be contaminated with asbestos.

Asbestos can get in the lungs and cause cancer, but the greatest risk is to people with frequent, long-term exposure. The FDA said it's not aware of anyone being sickened by the makeup.

Cosmetics don't have to be reviewed by the FDA before they're sold.

But after complaints, the FDA sampled and had tested targeted cosmetic products following reports of contaminated cosmetics marketed by Claire's. Testing was conducted on behalf of FDA by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and AMA Analytical Services, Inc.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.