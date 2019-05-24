Williamsburg golf team dedicates season to coaches son.

The Williamsburg golf team dedicated this season to their coach Brad Schaefer's son Tate who has been battling a rare brain tumor called DIPG. Their team motto was to State for Tate. The Raiders had a goal of winning a trophy for Tate this year and they faced disappointment today when they canceled final round of the state golf tournament for weather. Williamsburg finished fifth just two shots out of the medals. Tate was there to save the day with smiles and hugs for all the disappointed players. In a great display of sportsmanship the West Branch golf team who had worn Tater Tough T-shirts brought their second-place trophy over to let Tate hold it. All this support gives the Schaefer family strength. Watch Scott Saville's feature on the Williamsburg team from the boys state golf tournament in Marshalltown.