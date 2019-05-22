Texas deputy escapes with minor injuries after train crash

A Midland County Sheriff's Office deputy suffered minor injuries Tuesday after his vehilce collided with a train at a railroad crossing.

The deputy was waiting at a double set of tracks for one train to clear. As it did, he pulled forward before the crossing arms lifted, not realizing another train was coming from the other direction.

The deputy was responding to a call of an infant having breathing issues when the crossing arms came down, blocking his route, Sheriff Gary Painter said.

Video taken by Andrea Hood-Brumfield at the crossing shows what happened next.

The video shows the vehicle spinning around as it's hit, before rolling over and landing on its side.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries including bruising throughout his body.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Railroad Commission are investigating the crash.

