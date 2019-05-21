Veterans from Iowa are visiting memorials in Washington, D.C.

Eastern Iowa Honor Flight brings veterans to Washington, D.C. (Source: Gray DC)

The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight is on its second trip of 2019 and has nearly 100 veterans on-board.

When the veterans arrived at the National World War II Memorial, they were greeting by Representatives Dave Loebsack (D-IA) and Abby Finkenauer (D-IA).

Vietnam Veteran Scott Bowen, of Randalia, said of the flight, "The thing that these guys do for this honor flight is incredible."

The veterans are scheduled to return to Cedar Rapids, IA Tuesday evening.

