Business owners ready for Collins Road Construction to end

Construction on Collins Road is entering year two of roadway improvements.

The $7.4 million dollar project is aimed to ease traffic congestion and add safety improvements for pedestrians.

Collins Road is the busiest corridor in Cedar Rapids.

Nearly 30,000 vehicles drive there every day.

Now under construction for close to two years, area business owners are ready for it to be complete.

Last year, construction focused on underground utility work.

Now as new pavement is poured, traffic is currently down to one lane in both directions in front of Lindale Mall.

Lane closures are causing frustration for drivers attempting to access nearby business.

Business owners said supply deliveries have also proven to be difficult.

The owner of Collins Road Theaters said his business has remained normal, but others may not be as lucky.

“Movies are kind of a destination place. When you decide you’re going to come see ‘Avengers End Game,’ then you’re going to see it no matter how much trouble it is to get here. But the other businesses that count on casual drop-ins, they’ve probably been suffering quite a bit,” said Bruce Taylor, owner of Collins Road Theaters.

Construction is expected to wrap-up by the end of this summer.

Until then, business owners want shoppers to know they’re open for business as usual.