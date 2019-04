The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office said it's looking for suspects accused of taking thousands of dollars worth of high-end fixtures and furniture from a home that was being remodeled.

The sheriff's office said it happened April 15 at a home on Freedom Ridge Drive, which is on the Dubuque's southside.

The sheriff's office told KCRG-TV9 the loss totaled to about $50,000. Some items were in boxes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 563-587-3856 or 563-589-4402.