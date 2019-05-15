South Dakota high school students propose changes to "In God We Trust" signs

In March, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill requiring all public schools to display the national motto, "In God We Trust," but some high school students say it should be more inclusive.

South Dakota high school students proposed changes to required "In God We Trust" signs at their school. / Source: KOTA

At a school board meeting, a group of high school students proposed some modifications to the required signage.

Members of WISE, which stands for Working to Initiate Social Equality, spoke and gave a release to the board stating in part, "We take great pride in being Americans," but they said posting the motto would favor Christianity over other religions. They said that could make some students feel excluded.

"I think that's a really foundational element of American society is that we are a cultural melting pot and it is really important that we make all people who come to America to feel welcome and to be more in accordance with the First Amendment since we all have the freedom of religion," says Abigail Ryan, a Stevens student and member of W.I.S.E.

The board heard the student group's opinion, but took no action on the matter.

