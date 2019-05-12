Local greenhouse opens for Mother's Day Showcase

Eastern Iowa moms stopped out to and area greenhouse for the sights and smells this holiday.

Over sixty-thousand plants were on display at the Noelridge Park Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids.

The City's greenhouse is responsible for raising and planting all of the plants seen on city properties.

Doors are only open to the public three days out of the a year, Easter weekend and on Mother's Day.

Families browsed through a variety of indoor and outdoor plants as well as garden displays.

Employees said, for a lot of people, coming out to the showcase is an annual tradition.

"So it's just one of those things that they want to treat mom with some of the plants that she really likes and so they come here to enjoy," said Lori Farmer, an employee at the greenhouse.

This was the 47th year of the showcase.

The greenhouse expects about 3000 people visited today.

